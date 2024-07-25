Do not underreport dengue deaths, conduct correct audits: Health minister to district officials

Additionally, the minister noted that IISc's ARTPARK is helping the department map hotspots, through the PRISM-H application to help workers in Udupi and Bagalkote to digitally capture larvae reduction efforts. This will be expanded to other districts in time, he said.

District officials have been impressed upon to ensure door-to-door activities are being taken up seriously, adopt what has worked well in districts that are faring better and not limiting efforts to statements on paper.

"We cannot say that no measures were taken. But we informed the officials again today that the intensity of the efforts must not wane. The session was ongoing and floods were occurring, which might have temporarily taken district officials' focus off of dengue," said Dinesh.

37 hotspots in Bengaluru

The minister noted that Bengaluru has 37 dengue hotspots and 50 per cent of active cases are being seen in the city. He has instructed the principal secretary, health commissioner and the BBMP Special Commissioner for Health to hold another meeting on Friday to tackle this.

"We have few ASHA workers in the city. We have asked officials to take the help of paid volunteers, nursing students, NCC cadets, and NGOs as needed."

He added that continuous rains might help bring the number of cases down; consistent fogging efforts will also aid in controlling malaria and chikungunya cases in the city.