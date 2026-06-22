Doctor booked for dumping biomedical waste into lake canal in Bengaluru's Nelamangala

<p>Bengaluru: A medical doctor has been accused of dumping biomedical waste into Yantaganahalli Lake in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nelamangala">Nelamangala </a>taluk of Bengaluru Rural district.</p>.<p>Dr Arun Girish Sagar, a private practitioner, allegedly threw used syringes, bloodstained cotton and bandages packed in cement bags into a canal that feeds the lake.</p>.<p>During a recent visit to the Yantaganahalli gram panchayat, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre was informed by residents that medical waste was being discarded into the waterbody, his office said in a statement on Sunday.</p>.Bheeshma lake in Karnataka's Gadag chokes under waste .<p>On his instructions, Panchayat Executive Officer Dr Bindu inspected the lake and submitted a report with photographic evidence. Officials later conducted a spot inspection.</p>.<p>Subsequently, Taluk Medical Officer Dr Padmini filed a complaint at the Nelamangala police station.</p>.<p>The FIR stated that the doctor admitted the waste belonged to his hospital.</p>