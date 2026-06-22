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Doctor booked for dumping biomedical waste into lake canal in Bengaluru's Nelamangala

Panchayat Executive Officer Dr Bindu inspected the lake and submitted a report with photographic evidence. Officials later conducted a spot inspection.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 22:36 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 22:36 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsNelamangalaLakewaste

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