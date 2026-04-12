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Doctor booked for harassing woman employee in Bengaluru

Despite her repeatedly warning him against such behaviour, he is said to have continued his conduct.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 21:46 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 21:46 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

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