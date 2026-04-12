<p>Bengaluru: A doctor heading a private multi-specialty hospital in HSR Layout has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a woman employee, who quit her job after accusing him of making repeated inappropriate remarks and continuing to message her despite her objections.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the 29-year-old complainant, who had been working as an accountant at the hospital since July 2025, alleged that Dr Rakesh Jayaprakash of Dr Heal Hospital would frequently approach her during work hours and pass inappropriate comments about her appearance. He would allegedly stare at her while she was in uniform and make objectionable remarks, including asking her to change her attire. Despite her repeatedly warning him against such behaviour, he is said to have continued his conduct.</p>.Karnataka State Nursing Council registrar arrested over sexual harassment charge.<p>The harassment allegedly extended beyond the workplace. A week ago, the accused sent her objectionable texts on WhatsApp and also contacted her over a phone call to make inappropriate comments about her looks.</p>.<p>Her husband, who overheard the conversation, objected to her continuing in the job, leading to a dispute at home. Following the incidents, the victim quit her job and approached the police to file a case.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint, a case has been registered at the HSR Layout police station, and the accused doctor is currently out of station. “Once he returns, we will initiate legal action,” the police officer said.</p>