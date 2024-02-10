Doctor of Bengaluru hospital accuses junior colleague of sexual assault

A doctor at the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) college has filed a complaint, alleging sexual assault by a junior colleague.
The doctor, who also heads a department in the college, claimed that her junior male colleague visited her cabin when she was alone on January 20 after she complained to the principal against him for talking ill about her in front of the other staff.
According to the FIR filed at the Banashankari police station on February 2, she alleged that he threatened her to take back her complaint. When she attempted to leave her cabin, he stopped her and touched her inappropriately in front of the others.
On January 24, when she learnt that he was bad-mouthing her, she rang him up. “He came looking for me after the phone call, abused me using vulgar words and touched me inappropriately. He went on to threaten me that I would have to face consequences if I went against him,” her complaint stated.
College report awaited
An investigating officer told DH that they visited the college and investigations are on. They are awaiting a report from the college.
"In such cases, the college conducts an internal inquiry and submits a report. We have asked them for that report and their statements, which they are yet to give. Further action will be taken based on the report," the officer said.
The FIR was registered under IPC sections dealing with wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, stalking, and outraging a woman’s modesty.