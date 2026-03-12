<p>Bengaluru: For many young professionals, popping a painkiller for a headache after a long day at work or swallowing a tablet for back pain before bed has become a routine.</p>.<p>The growing unregulated dependence on over-the-counter painkillers is one of the reasons for kidney damage.</p>.<p>On World Kidney Day (March 12), nephrologists are expected to highlight that patients with prolonged and unsupervised use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) form a common group they treat.”</p>.Health: Risks of unexplained kidney disease.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Dr Topoti Mukherjee, Lead Consultant, Nephrology, said, “Analgesic nephropathy is a kind of kidney damage caused by long term use of NSAIDs. These drugs can cause long-term kidney damage in both acute and chronic settings.”</p>.<p>Dr Anil Kumar BT, HOD and Senior Consultant Nephrologist and Chief Transplant Physician, said, “We do see many young professionals taking pain killers for body pain. They take medical advice from Google and buy the medications and consume it without medical supervision.”</p>.<p>The continuous consumption of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen, naproxen and diclofenac is among the common causes of kidney damage.</p>.<p>“On an average, medication for a headache can be consumed two to three times a week, but anything more than that should be immediately consulted. If they have other issues such as hypertension or diabetes, they have to prohibit consuming these drugs for a longer time,” said Dr Mohammed Suhail K, Department of General Medicine.</p>.<p>Doctors also said kidney issues are often silent in the early stages and detected only later, leading to higher rates of failure.</p>.<p>“Only in later stages, they may develop symptoms like a decrease in urine quantity, swelling of the feet, itching over the body, breathing difficulty, loss of appetite, sleep and vomiting,” said Dr Kishan A, Consultant, Nephrology.</p>