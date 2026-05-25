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Doctors warn thyroid disorders emerging as hidden factor behind infertility

Doctors said thyroid antibodies also play a major role in women with recurrent miscarriages or failed IVF attempts, as they may indicate autoimmune thyroid disease.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 21:37 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 21:37 IST
India NewsBengalurudoctorsinfertilityThyroid

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