Doctors warn thyroid disorders emerging as hidden factor behind infertility

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thyroid">Thyroid</a> disorders are emerging as a hidden factor behind infertility, with doctors warning that hormone imbalance can affect conception, pregnancy, and menstrual health.</p>.<p>Doctors said thyroid-related problems, once considered common among older people, are now increasingly seen in people below 30 years.</p>.<p>Dr Pavitra Shyamsundar, Fertility Specialist, said, “When thyroid hormones start to lean out of balance, the whole reproductive system can feel it, too. Research suggests that both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can mess with the brain-to-ovary hormone link.</p>.<p>"With hypothyroidism, women might see irregular periods, delayed ovulation, heavier bleeding, or basically skipped cycles. Meanwhile, hyperthyroidism may show up as lighter or not very regular periods and it can also lower the overall quality of ovulation.”</p>.<p>Doctors said thyroid antibodies also play a major role in women with recurrent miscarriages or failed IVF attempts, as they may indicate autoimmune thyroid disease.</p>.Genetic disorders on uptick; newborn screening, biopsy offer hope.<p>Dr Mahesh DM, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology, said, "Though thyroid hormone levels appear normal, positive thyroid antibodies can increase inflammation and affect embryo implantation, pregnancy maintenance, and overall fertility.</p>.<p>“Women with thyroid antibodies may have a higher risk of miscarriage, preterm delivery, and repeated fertility treatment failure. Doctors often check Thyroid Peroxidase (TPO) antibodies during fertility evaluations, especially in women with repeated pregnancy loss or unexplained infertility.”</p>.<p>Doctors said thyroid disorders often develop without noticeable symptoms, making early screening important for women planning pregnancy.</p>.<p>Dr Sangeeta Rao, Senior Consultant, Obstetrician, Gynaecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon, said, “With consideration to the fact that thyroid conditions may develop silently without any signs at all, medical professionals strongly suggest all women who plan to conceive themselves should take advantage of this preventive measure.</p>.<p>“Considering just a regular TSH blood test before pregnancy will help doctors detect even smallest abnormalities and make corrections. It will guarantee a more favourable condition during the entire pregnancy period.”</p>