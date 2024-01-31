Docu-series on B’luru women’s football club

A Bengaluru-based women’s football club is the focus of a new docu-series, which was screened at Bangalore International Centre recently. Titled ‘The Untold Stories of Indian Women’s Football’, it comprises six short films, each dedicated to a different member of the team.
The series is filmed and edited by Devika Raman, and is produced and directed by Tarini Kumar and Mithila Ramani. They were keen on highlighting the state of women’s football in India and the challenges women footballers face.
The trio decided to focus on some of the members of Misaka United, which Tarini and Mithila play for. “The women on the team have fought something or someone to get to where they are. All of them have a story to tell, of the battles they have faced. I felt those stories
needed to be shared,” says Tarini, who has taken a sabbatical from her day job as an investment banker to focus on football.
The Hennur-based club was set up by a retired RBI officer and his son. “Mohammed Imtiaz, the owner, has invested a considerable amount of his life’s savings in the club,” says Devika.
Each video is around five-minutes long and features raw and candid interviews with the members. They were shot on an iPhone over 60 days. “The interviews are supported with archival footage from matches and players’ photographs,” shares Devika.
One of the more hard-hitting stories is of Diana, a player from Manipur. Having lost her mother during her late teens, and her sister to liver failure in 2022, she explains that she plays football as
an escape. Some of the other videos feature Sudha Ankita Tirkey, an under-17 World Cup squad member, from Jharkhand and Tanvie Hans, a 33-year-old international footballer. “Though we initially wanted to raise awareness about women’s football, we realised that for these women, football was not necessarily the end goal. They were using football to attain something else,” Devika explains.
The series, which has over 1.10 lakh views and 1,000 shares, can be viewed on the Instagram page @tarini.kumar.s.