<p>Bengaluru: The 75-acre Doddajala Lake on Ballari Road has been restored in just 60 days through an intensive de-weeding initiative, ensuring year-round water availability and improved livelihoods for surrounding villages.</p>.<p>Fed by treated water from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board's (BWSSB) Nagawara sewage treatment plant, the lake had been heavily choked by the invasive weed salvinia, threatening aquatic life and reducing its water-retention capacity, according to a press release.</p>.<p>The restoration project was executed by NGO India Cares Foundation, with technical support from Friends of Lakes. It relied on local labour for the manual removal of weeds, which were later cleared using machinery.</p>.<p>The project was completed at a cost of Rs 24.4 lakh, with 70% of the funds contributed by members of the Rotary Club of Bangalore. Raineo Hospitality Pvt Ltd contributed Rs 4 lakh, while the gram panchayat provided Rs 2 lakh.</p>.How the Greater Bengaluru Authority plans to bring drained lakes back to life.<p>The rejuvenated lake is expected to aid groundwater recharge, mitigate flooding, and support the drinking water needs of nearly 20,000 residents across eight villages, many of whom currently depend on deep borewells.</p>.<p>The project was inaugurated on Sunday by Rotary District 3192 Governor Dr Elizabeth Cherian and Rotary Club of Bangalore President Sukhen Padmanabha. It was symbolically handed over to the gram panchayat president, the release added.</p>