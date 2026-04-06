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Doddajala Lake restored in 60 days, to boost water security for 20,000 villagers

The project was completed at a cost of Rs 24.4 lakh, with 70% of the funds contributed by members of the Rotary Club of Bangalore.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 21:06 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 21:06 IST
India NewsBengaluruRotary Club of Bangalorewater scarcity

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