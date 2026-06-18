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Dog bites in Bengaluru surge 55% year-on-year

In the first five months of 2026, 18,140 dog bite cases were reported under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), a 55% increase from 11,647 cases during the same period in 2025 (then recorded under the BBMP, now replaced by the GBA).
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 21:03 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 21:03 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaDogstreet dog

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