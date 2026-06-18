Dog bites in Bengaluru surge 55% year-on-year

<p>A dog attack in Sahakaranagar on June 14 that left a four-year-old girl seriously injured has intensified concerns over stray dog safety in the city.</p>.<p>Sangeetha, the daughter of migrant construction workers from <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/yadgir">Yadgir</a>, was attacked by a pack of six stray dogs in CQAL Layout. She sustained injuries to her legs and hands.</p>.<p>Government data shows a sharp rise in both stray and pet dog bite incidents.</p>.<p>In the first five months of 2026, 18,140 dog bite cases were reported under the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/gba">Greater Bengaluru Authority</a> (GBA), a 55% increase from 11,647 cases during the same period in 2025 (then recorded under the BBMP, now replaced by the GBA).</p>.<p>Of the total cases this year, 10,563 were caused by stray dogs and 7,577 by pet dogs. April alone accounted for 4,195 incidents.</p>.Activists say Bengaluru dog bite numbers 'inflated', term it ‘vaccine scam’.<p>A GBA official, speaking anonymously, attributed the rise partly to increased public awareness and higher reporting due to free and accessible anti-rabies vaccination services.</p>.<p>Earlier this year, the then health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao launched the State Action Plan for Rabies Elimination (SAPRE), aiming for zero dog-mediated human rabies deaths by 2030. The programme includes free vaccination at government facilities, a 'rabies-free cities' initiative in 11 urban centres, and mandatory treatment protocols in private hospitals.</p>.<p>Doctors, however, say cases are also genuinely rising.</p>.<p>“We are seeing a noticeable increase in dog bite injuries compared to previous years, especially in urban and suburban areas,” said Dr Swati Rajagopal, Senior Consultant, Infectious Disease. She added that children and elderly people are increasingly affected, and that bites are becoming more severe.</p>.<p><strong>Dog shelters</strong> </p>.<p>Officials have also pointed to ongoing measures, including a dog shelter in Medi Agrahara under the Bengaluru North City Corporation.</p>.<p>"The facility is being tendered to NGOs for management, and designated feeding zones have been set up," Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar told DH. </p>.<p>Authorities say primary health centres and hospitals are adequately stocked with anti-rabies vaccines.</p>