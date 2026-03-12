Menu
Domestic help arrested for stealing Rs 16 lakh from elderly couple's home in Bengaluru

Police suspect the woman stole about Rs 14 lakh in cash and two gold chains weighing 54 grams from the house since 2025 without their knowledge.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 10:10 IST
Domestic help Dhanalakshmi, (55), arrested for committing theft at elderly couple house in Pulakeshi Nagar

Published 12 March 2026, 10:10 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsCrime

