<p>Bengaluru: A domestic help who had been working for nearly 25 years at an elderly couple’s house in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru">Bengaluru's</a> Pulakeshi Nagar has been arrested for allegedly stealing cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 16 lakh.</p><p>Police said the complaint was filed on February 19 and the elderly couple used to withdraw cash from a nearby bank every month for household expenses and often took the domestic help along with them. Police suspect the woman stole about Rs 14 lakh in cash and two gold chains weighing 54 grams from the house since 2025 without their knowledge.</p>.Bengaluru hoteliers make a beeline for firewood from Shivajinagar, Lalbagh .<p>During questioning, the accused, Dhanalakshmi R, (55), confessed to the theft. Based on her information, police recovered 54 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 8 lakh in cash from her house in Cox Town.</p>