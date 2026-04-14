<p>The supply of domestic LPG seems to have slowed down as customers say the waiting period has increased from the stipulated time of 25 days for a cylinder.</p>.<p>While the government and agencies claim that the supplies have not been hit, the consumers waiting for cylinders outside the agencies tell a different story. The government has mandated that the LPG cylinder can be booked after a minimum of 25 days from the last booking (urban areas).</p>.<p>Speaking to <span class="italic">DH</span>, Ritika Shree, a customer at one of the gas agencies, said that she had booked her cylinder in the mid week of March, but was yet to receive it. “We have been waiting for the cylinder to arrive but it has not. We will be forced to rely on private cylinders if the situation prevails,” she said.</p>.<p>Echoing the same sentiment, Janardhan H K, another customer, said, “We are not getting the cylinders that we have ordered. People at the agency tell us that it will be delivered soon every time we ask them for an update.” </p>.Food prices go up in Bengaluru hotels due to hike in prices of LPG.<p>The customers also told <span class="italic">DH</span> that the gas agencies had informed them that it would take about 15 days to deliver the cylinders after the booking.</p>.<p>Ramakanth K, a customer, said that the crisis seems to be different with different companies. “As per my observation, the crisis is different for customers of different companies. My neighbour and I booked cylinders from different companies. They got it in five days and we have not got it in 18 days.” </p>.<p>Representatives from various private gas agencies said that the price of a 12-kg LPG cylinder varies between Rs 1,600 and Rs 3,600. Shree Lakshmi, a customer waiting at an agency, said, “We have to pay so much for a private dealer and then if this cylinder arrives we will have to pay for it too. We are stuck with this uncertainty.”</p>.<p>Zeena Fatima, a customer, said, “We are planning to buy the private cylinder. If the cylinder by the agency does not arrive in two days, we will be stuck with no means.”</p>