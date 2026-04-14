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Domestic LPG: Consumers allege long waiting period now

While the government and agencies claim that the supplies have not been hit, the consumers waiting for cylinders outside the agencies tell a different story.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 23:39 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 23:39 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsLPG

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