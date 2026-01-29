<p>Bengaluru: Rajarajeshwari Nagar police booked a domestic worker in connection with a house-theft case.</p>.<p>According to police, a case was registered on April 7 following a complaint that a woman, working as a domestic worker in Jnanabharathi Layout, had stolen Rs 25 lakh from a house.</p>.<p>Police said the complainant had got the large amount of money after selling a plot two years ago. The money was kept in the wardrobe in their room, and the key was stored in a drawer near the TV stand.</p>.Domestic help arrested for stealing Rs 16 lakh from elderly couple's home in Bengaluru.<p>Before lodging the complaint, the victim had asked his wife and mother about the missing money, and once he realised that they had no clue, he checked the CCTV feed. He saw the domestic help, who was employed with them for 13 years, steal the cash little by little over different periods of time.</p>.<p>Police located the victim's house. When they paid a visit, they only found her daughter there, who stated that her mother was involved in the theft.</p>.<p>"A search of the residence led to the recovery of Rs 15,00,000 in cash. Efforts are continuing to trace and apprehend the domestic worker," the police said in a statement.</p>