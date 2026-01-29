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Domestic worker booked for house theft in Bengaluru; Rs 15 lakh in cash recovered

According to police, a case was registered on April 7 following a complaint that a woman, working as a domestic worker in Jnanabharathi Layout, had stolen Rs 25 lakh from a house.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 19:42 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 19:42 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

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