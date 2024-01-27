Don’t bluff yourself and your audiences: Parveen Sultana

Parveen Sultana’s first LP was released in 1969, seven years after her debut concert as a classical vocalist. Over the next four decades, she recorded consistently, coming out with a host of albums. But with the advent of the Internet, she says, she has stopped recording albums like before.

“Everybody has a mobile phone and whether you give them permission or not, they record your music. One person records your music, and distributes it to thousands of others,” she says.

Musicians are now concerned about finding concerts and enthusiastic audiences, not to speak of sponsors. In a month, Parveen Sultana presents three or four shows, and her audiences have ample opportunities to listen to her live. And social media is a mixed bag. While conventional studio recordings are becoming rare, platforms like YouTube are taking her live music across the world.

Parveen Sultana’s ambition is not just to please the connoisseurs who throng to her concerts, but also to get “people who have never heard classical music” to listen to her. The way to do it is never to “bluff yourself and bluff your audience.”