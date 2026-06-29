'Don't misuse vehicles reserved for MLAs': Karnataka Assembly Secretariat tells lawmakers

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly Secretariat has issued a bulletin asking all lawmakers not to misuse vehicles stationed at the Legislators' Home. </p><p>According to the bulletin, vehicles at the Legislators' Home are reserved for sitting and former MLAs. </p><p>"However, it has recently been noticed that some sitting and former MLAs have been taking these vehicles beyond the limits of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) jurisdiction. Vehicles are also being obtained on the recommendation of their personal assistants or guests," the bulletin stated. "As a result, it becomes difficult to provide vehicles to other MLAs during emergencies." </p>.Guarantee schemes in Karnataka will continue even after next Assembly polls: Former CM Siddaramaiah.<p>Vehicles were being used locally and for outstation travel by ministers, their personal assistants, chairpersons of boards/corporations and their guests, Assembly Secretariat staff and acquaintances and aides on the recommendation of MLAs.</p><p>"This has caused inconvenience in making vehicles available to MLAs. Accordingly, in a bulletin dated February 12, 2013, it was directed that the vehicles reserved for MLAs should be used only by MLAs themselves and that they should not recommend allotment of these vehicles to their personal assistants or guests," the bulletin stated. </p>.Vidhana Soudha has become business hub: MLC A H Vishwanath.<p>"Reiterating the above instructions, it is once again informed that if the vehicles reserved exclusively for MLAs are used only by the MLAs themselves, it will be possible to provide vehicles to all sitting and former MLAs who request them. Therefore, MLAs are requested not to recommend that vehicles from the Legislators' Home be provided to their personal assistants or guests," the bulletin stated, adding that MLAs are to use vehicles for travel within GBA limits.</p><p>"If, due to illness or any other exigency, it becomes necessary to travel outside the GBA limits, prior approval of the Speaker must be obtained," the bulletin stated. </p>