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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'Don't misuse vehicles reserved for MLAs': Karnataka Assembly Secretariat tells lawmakers

'If, due to illness or any other exigency, it becomes necessary to travel outside the GBA limits, prior approval of the Speaker must be obtained," the bulletin stated.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 16:33 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 16:33 IST
BengaluruVidhana SoudhaKarnataka AssemblyVehiclesMLAsGBALegislative Assembly secretariat

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