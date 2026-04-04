<p>Bengaluru: Commuters travelling through the city’s south-eastern corridor via Silk Board Junction may soon find relief.</p>.<p>Bengaluru’s first double-decker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/flyover">flyover</a> — a long-awaited project — is set to become fully operational within a week, according to a senior traffic police officer familiar with the developments.</p>.<p>The officer said the ramps are expected to reduce traffic congestion between HSR Layout and Jayadeva Hospital by as much as 80%.</p>.<p>Following a detailed inspection on April 2, authorities confirmed that the ramps connecting HSR Layout to BTM Layout and Ragigudda are ready for public use. These ramps run beneath the Metro’s Yellow Line.</p>.<p>The project had faced delays due to the installation of a 42-metre steel girder, but the work has now been completed.</p>.<p>While the infrastructure is technically ready, the final inauguration is still pending.</p>.<p>Authorities are currently coordinating with the office of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to finalise a date for the opening ceremony.</p>.<p>Once operational, the ramps are expected to be a game-changer, with traffic police estimating a significant reduction in congestion along the stretch between HSR Layout Main Road and Jayadeva Hospital.</p>.Double-decker flyover: Traffic cops inspect HSR Layout ramp.<p>For thousands of daily commuters who have endured years of delays, the development comes as welcome news.</p>.<p>“We have been watching the structure stand ready for months, often jokingly calling it a high-tech jogging track for morning walkers,” said Shivu, a resident of BTM Layout. “It is a big relief to finally hear that we won’t have to struggle through the traffic gridlock below much longer.”</p>.<p>“The delay has been frustrating, but easing Silk Board congestion could save us around 20 minutes during peak hours,” said another regular commuter on the stretch.</p>.<p>To ensure safety, authorities have imposed a strict speed limit of 40 kmph on the ramps, along with a weight restriction allowing only vehicles up to 50 tonnes.</p>.<p>The ramps connecting Ragigudda to Hosur Road, BTM Layout, and HSR Layout were partially opened in July 2024.</p>