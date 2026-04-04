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Double-decker flyover to fully open in a week, may cut HSR Layout–Jayadeva traffic by 80%

For thousands of daily commuters who have endured years of delays, the development comes as welcome news.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 20:28 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 20:28 IST
India NewsBengaluru newsFlyoverHSR Layoutdouble-decker

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