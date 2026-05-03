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Dowry harassment: Woman dies by suicide in Bengaluru's Hulimavu

Police said that the family of the victim accused her husband of harassing her over dowry.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 01:27 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 01:27 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrimeSuicidedowry

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