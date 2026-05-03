<p>Bengaluru: A 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by hanging at her residence in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hulimavu">Hulimavu</a>. The deceased has been identified as Vandana, wife of Vikram Shesha and the couple were married three years ago and have three month old child.</p>.17-year-old girl dies by suicide in Bengaluru's Nelamangala.<p>The police said that the incident took place on Friday night and after finding her body, the husband’s family informed her mother over phone. Police said that the family of the victim accused her husband of harassing her over dowry. </p><p>Based on a complaint, Hulimavu police have registered a case of dowry harassment against her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law </p>