<p>Bengaluru: Dr Prabha Chandra has assumed charge as the interim Director of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans). She succeeds Dr Pratima Murthy, whose term concluded on March 14.</p>.<p>Dr Prabha will serve in this role for five months or until a new director is appointed, whichever is earlier.</p>.<p>A Senior Professor of Psychiatry at Nimhans, Dr Prabha has previously served as Dean and Head of the Department of Psychiatry at the institute. She is widely recognised for her contributions to women’s mental health and adolescent well-being.</p>.<p>Dr Prabha has also been a Visiting Professor at the University of Liverpool, UK, and has served as President of the International Association for Women’s Mental Health.</p>.<p>She played a key role in establishing the Nimhans Centre for Well Being (NCWB), the institute’s urban community outreach arm.</p>.<p>Over the years, she has been the Principal Investigator on around 20 national and international research projects.</p>.<p>She currently leads the Bangalore Child Health and Development Study, now in its 10th year — India’s only longitudinal pregnancy cohort featuring detailed mental health and developmental assessments of both mothers and children.</p>