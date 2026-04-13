Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Dr Rajkumar’s long-lost autobiography now in book form

The autobiography was originally narrated by Dr Rajkumar to Dattaraj — brother of legendary lyricist Chi Udayashankar — and published in 94 episodes in the magazine Vijayachitra between 1975 and 1984.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 23:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 April 2026, 23:31 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us