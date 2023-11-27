Drains remain serious problems despite funding boost, open tanks

Bengaluru: Despite receiving substantial funds before the assembly polls, Bengaluru still has issues with open drains and uncovered sewage tanks.
On Sunday, the Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) mentioned about six places in Bellandur causing problems to people.
They pointed to an open sewage tank in 'C' Block, Mantri Glades, swamping with mosquitoes, an open drain without barriers in the Junnasandra Road-Sarjapura Road Junction, uncovered drains in Bellandur’s Rainbow Drive Villa, sewage flowing into the defence area near Pristine apartments, and an open roadside drain between Oceanus Triton and Ebony.
“Drains are a major area of focus in the BBMP budget,” Lalithamba BV, a member of BNP, said.
“Several crores are being spent on (their) construction and upkeep. Therefore, neglected drains in various parts of the city raise questions over the inefficient use of funds and accountability by civic agencies.
“Initiatives like anti-encroachment drives, desilting, and drain reconstruction may be the major infrastructure concerns, but the reality is that these activities are often left incomplete and are seldom followed with maintenance.”