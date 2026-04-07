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DRI busts major international gold smuggling syndicate at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

The operation resulted in the seizure of approximately 3.356 kilograms of high-purity gold, ingeniously concealed in paste form within capsule-shaped packets, valued at around Rs 5 crore.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 17:17 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 17:17 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaCrimeSmuggling

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