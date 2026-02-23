'Drink spiked, sexually assaulted by boyfriend and friend': Bengaluru college student files complaint, probe on

<p>Bengaluru: The Amruthahalli police station registered a case against two men for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a 19-year-old student of a private college. </p><p>The alleged incident took place inside a villa in Jakkur on Valentine’s Day. However, the accused filed a counter-complaint alleging that the woman attempted to extort money from them by making false allegations.</p>.Three arrested for blackmailing, gangraping student on outskirts of Bengaluru.<p>According to the police complaint, her boyfriend invited her to his rented villa to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and his friend also joined them. She in the complaint alleged that she was offered a drink suspected to have been laced with intoxicating red pills. After consuming it, she allegedly felt dizzy and disoriented.</p><p>She also alleged in her complaint that her boyfriend, along with his friend, took advantage of her condition and sexually assaulted her. </p>.Andhra Pradesh: Suspect in rape & murder of 7-year-old girl found dead in pond.<p>The accused claiming that the charges are fabricated alleged that she needed money to fund her father's cancer treatment, and hence, tried to extort money from them.</p><p>The accused also claimed that she had befriended them on social media a month ago, and then became close. </p><p>Police sources said they are examining both the complaints and verifying statements from all concerned parties. Further investigations are ongoing. </p>