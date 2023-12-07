Drive against defective number plates

Bengaluru: Traffic police stations in the South Division have launched an extensive drive to penalise vehicle users who either concealed a portion of their number plates or sported defective or broken number plates.
On Monday and Tuesday, Banashankari traffic police registered 24 cases against two-wheeler users for defective number plates, while Jayanagar traffic police registered a total of 36 cases on Wednesday.
Similarly, on Wednesday, Thalaghattapura traffic police registered 35 cases, while KS Layout traffic police registered nine cases on the same day, besides raising awareness among vehicle users about fixing the right number plates on their vehicles.
At 9.15 am on Wednesday, Mico Layout traffic police booked two 16-year-old boys after they were found riding a scooter on 30th 'E' Cross, Jayanagar 4th 'T' Block, with the last two digits of the scooter’s number plate concealed.
Police also impounded the scooter and handed over the case to the Tilaknagar law and order police station for further investigation.