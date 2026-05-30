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Driver assault case: One arrested near Bengaluru's Shantinagar

Police suspect the motive may have been related to the woman, but are yet to conclude on the actual cause as investigations are underway.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 22:49 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 22:49 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsAssaultArrest

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