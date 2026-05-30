Driver assault case: One arrested near Bengaluru's Shantinagar

<p>Bengaluru: Wilson Garden police have arrested a suspect in connection with the assault of a car driver near Shantinagar on May 22, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>"There are other suspects involved in the case. Since they are yet to be arrested, we are not revealing details of the arrested suspect," a police officer told DH.</p>.Two men assault auto driver in Bengaluru's K R Puram; case filed.<p>A gang had waylaid the victim, who was driving a car attached to a cab service and was accompanied by a woman in the passenger seat.</p>.<p>CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing the victim being dragged out of the car and beaten. Police registered a case and launched a probe.</p>.<p>Police suspect the motive may have been related to the woman, but are yet to conclude on the actual cause as investigations are underway.</p>