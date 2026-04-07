<p>Bengaluru: A tempo traveller driver from the city was allegedly assaulted by a group near the Attibele toll plaza on the Karnataka–Tamil Nadu border after a dispute in Krishnagiri.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the incident took place on Sunday evening.</p>.<p>The driver, Ramakrishna alias Ramu, had taken seven passengers from Whitefield to the Muneshwara temple in Krishnagiri. While returning, a quarrel reportedly broke out between the passengers and some locals at the temple over a trivial issue, which escalated into a scuffle.</p>.<p>The group then left and proceeded towards Bengaluru. They were allegedly chased by the same group near Attibele.</p>.Cab driver assaulted by drunk women after late-night crash in Bengaluru.<p> The gang intercepted the vehicle, damaged its windshield using rods, stones and sticks, and assaulted the driver.</p>.<p>The incident was captured on the vehicle’s dash camera and went viral on social media.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint, Attibele police registered a case and detained six accused for further investigation. Preliminary investigations showed all the accused were under the influence of alcohol when the attack took place, the officer added.</p>