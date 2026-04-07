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Driver assaulted near Attibele toll plaza; six arrested

While returning, a quarrel reportedly broke out between the passengers and some locals at the temple over a trivial issue, which escalated into a scuffle.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 21:25 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 21:25 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaCrimeassualt

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