Driver involved in hit-and-run case arrested  

<p>Bengaluru: The Kamakshipalya traffic police have arrested a 24-year-old driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident on November 13.</p><p>The incident occurred between 2 am and 7 am that day. Sashikumar, 20, reportedly speeding on his two-wheeler at Kempegowda Circle on Thigalarapalya Main Road, collided with the car while attempting a sudden turn.</p><p>The driver, Khaza Mohiddin, ran over Sashikumar in an attempt to flee the scene, the police said. Sashikumar died on the spot.</p><p>The traffic police registered a case under sections 286 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106(1) (causing death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p><p>Mohiddin, a resident of Channarayapatna in Hassan district, and the car owner, Manjunath, were absconding after the incident. The police tracked them down using CCTV footage, and an official from the Kamakshipalya traffic police confirmed that they have issued a notice to Manjunath as well.</p>