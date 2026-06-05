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Driver panics during U-turn, car crashes into divider in Bengaluru's Hennur

The impact damaged the car's front portion. Passersby helped the driver exit the vehicle safely.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 22:29 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 22:29 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsHennur

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