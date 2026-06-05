Driver panics during U-turn, car crashes into divider in Bengaluru's Hennur

<p>Bengaluru: A woman driving a Swift car crashed into a road divider in Hennur on Thursday afternoon, causing brief traffic disruption.</p>.<p>The Hennur traffic police said she was attempting a U-turn when she saw a goods vehicle approaching from the opposite direction. She panicked, suddenly applied the brakes and lost control, causing the car to ram into the divider.</p>.<p>The impact damaged the car's front portion. Passersby helped her exit the vehicle safely.</p>.Karnataka: 5 women among 6 killed in Bagepalli serial accident.<p>Traffic police arrived at the spot and regulated vehicular movement to prevent further congestion.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the damaged car was towed and shifted to a garage.</p>.<p>The woman was uninjured, and no other vehicles were involved. With no casualties or complaints, the Hennur traffic police did not register a case.</p>