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Driver prime suspect in bizman's abduction for Rs 1.09 crore in Bengaluru

As the complainant's driver, Chetan leaked information about a large amount of cash being moved. He also drove the car in which his boss, 41-year-old RI Shivashankar, was abducted.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 23:01 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 23:01 IST
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