Driver prime suspect in bizman's abduction for Rs 1.09 crore in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Police in northern Bengaluru have arrested five people who allegedly threatened, assaulted, abducted and robbed a businessman of Rs 1.09 crore two weeks ago.</p>.<p>The five are Chetan, Surya, Basava, Soma and Vinaya.</p>.<p>As the complainant's driver, Chetan leaked information about a large amount of cash being moved. He also drove the car in which his boss, 41-year-old RI Shivashankar, was abducted.</p>.<p>Shivashankar, who runs the D-360 security agency in Yeshwantpur, was waylaid, assaulted and taken to a forest near Kuduregere Colony, off Kunigal Road, on the night of June 15.</p>.<p>The gang robbed him of Rs 74 lakh, which he had purportedly collected from a hotel in Yelahanka. They also forced him to contact his wife and instruct her to hand over another Rs 35 lakh kept at home. In total, he was robbed of Rs 1.09 crore.</p>.<p>Shivashankar had reportedly collected the money from his associates in Andhra Pradesh to start a company named ANRC (American Nuclear Research Centre).</p>.<p>Police registered a case of abduction and robbery and launched an investigation. They found that VV Puram officers had booked Shivashankar last year in a cheating case involving antique tumblers.</p>.<p>On June 20, police arrested one of the suspects near Bagepalli, Chikkaballapur, with Rs 4 lakh in cash and a car.</p>.<p>Based on his information, they apprehended the other suspects. Investigators recovered Rs 85.50 lakh of the stolen cash, a toy pistol, three mobile phones, and two cars. Efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspects.</p>.<p>The probe revealed that all the suspects were friends and had plotted the robbery for easy money since none of them had a stable job. Three of the 10 are history-sheeters.</p>.<p>Investigators suspect the cash Shivashankar had collected originated from another offence and are probing its source.</p>.<p>"We are also verifying the complainant's criminal history," a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>The suspects were remanded to judicial custody.</p>