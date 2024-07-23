Home
Driving school licence revoked after instructor misbehaves with woman learner

The suspect is Annappa, an instructor at the Maruthi Driving School in Basaveshwaranagar.
DHNS
Last Updated : 22 July 2024, 21:39 IST

Bengaluru: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Monday directed the cancellation of the licence of a driving school in Basaveshwaranagar after an instructor was accused of misbehaving with a woman learner.

"On June 7, around 6 am, Annappa behaved inappropriately with the woman. A report of the complaint has been published in the media. Hence, it has been ordered to suspend the licence of Annappa and Maruthi Driving School,” the order stated.

Published 22 July 2024, 21:39 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimeCrimes against women

