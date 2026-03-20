<p>The 7th edition of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/drone">Drone</a> Expo 2026 will be held on April 17–18, 2026, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. The event serves as a dedicated platform highlighting the rapid progress and widespread real-world adoption of drone and unmanned technologies across diverse sectors.</p><p>As a premier gathering for the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) industry, the expo will feature the latest innovations in drone technology, with strong representation from agriculture, defence, logistics, infrastructure, smart governance, and industrial operations. </p><p>The event will also showcase cutting-edge developments in:Unmanned Aerial Systems (drones), Unmanned Ground Systems, Robotics, STEM applications, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR),Aerospace and Geo-spatial technologies, a statement said.</p>.Bengaluru: Stock trading addict uses wife’s name to raise loans, leaves her in debt of Rs 93 lakh.<p>The expo will bring together manufacturers, technology developers, system integrators, startups, researchers, and policy stakeholders to collaborate, network, and explore business opportunities.</p><p>Key highlights will include drone platforms, components, sensors, payload systems, mapping technologies, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI</a>-enabled analytics, and integrated drone software solutions.</p><p>Special focus areas will feature agricultural drones for crop spraying and precision mapping, defence UAVs, and AI-powered farming solutions, demonstrating how drones are increasingly integrated into everyday industrial and governance applications, the statement added. </p>