Drop fancy plan to redevelop near-perfect MG Park: AAP tells BBMP

Bengaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has urged the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to drop the re-development of the Mahatma Gandhi park at Anil Kumble Circle that is estimated to cost Rs 4 crore.
Terming the project "a scam in the making", the party said the park was well-maintained and needed minor repairs, but the civic body had padded unnecessary works to inflate the expenditure.
"The BBMP must use Rs 4 crore for works that generate long-term value, be it improving the roads, hospitals and schools," AAP spokesperson Anil Nachappa said after visiting the park along with the party's Shanthinagar assembly constituency president, Shivakumar Naidu.
In the absence of BBMP elections, he said, officials are misusing taxpayers' money in the guise of unnecessary re-development.
Naidu said there was no need to take up new works in the park. "It is a looting exercise."
Nachappa said the condition of many roads and footpaths were bad, making it difficult for commuters and pedestrians.
"Just half a kilometre from the park, Lavelle Road near Bowring Institute is in a filthy state with garbage strewn all over. It has also become a urinating spot. Rest House Road also requires maintenance. The road in front of Garuda Mall is in tatters. There is a broken manhole. But the civic body wants to waste money on the park,” he said.
Published 12 August 2024, 02:53 IST