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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Drop inflated, scandalous tender: R Ashoka on Bengaluru tunnel road project

Terming the project as 'scandalous', they also questioned whether the 16.75-km project benefits the city or private operator.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 01:51 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 01:51 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsR Ashoka

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