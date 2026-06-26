Drop inflated, scandalous tender: R Ashoka on Bengaluru tunnel road project

<p>Bengaluru: BJP leaders, including R Ashoka on Thursday demanded cancellation of Bengaluru's proposed tunnel road project, taking objection to the 96% tender premium, 40 years of toll collection and the allotment of prime land parcel to the private concessionaire. </p>.<p>Terming the project as 'scandalous', they also questioned whether the 16.75-km project benefits the city or private operator. </p>.Adani's Bengaluru tunnel road bid is 96% above original benchmark.<p>Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka called the tunnel road project a 'scam'. "The original project estimate prepared earlier was Rs 12,023 crore. But the negotiated bid sits at a mind-boggling Rs 22,000 crore which is nearly double the original cost," he said in a post on X.</p>.<p>He also questioned the 40 years of toll, saying Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is pushing for a higher concession value that will force citizens to pay a hefty toll. "As if the inflated cost wasn't enough, the private company is being given commercial development rights over five prime land parcels across the city to recover investments," he said.</p>.<p>Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan questioned who really benefits from the project. "Bengaluru or Adani," he asked on X. </p>.<p>Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who has been vocal about his opposition to the project, has not reacted to the recent development yet. </p>.<p>According to sources, the proposal is currently awaiting approval of the state cabinet.</p>