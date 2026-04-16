<p>Bengaluru: Continuing their efforts, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru</a> city police have arrested 10 suspects and recovered drugs with an estimated market value of Rs 23.63 crore.<br><br>The operations were held over the few past weeks by officials from Yelahanka New Town, DJ Halli, Banaswadi, Koramangala, Bommanahalli, and Pulakeshinagar Police Stations. Those arrested include three foreign nationals (two women), along with two locals and five others from different states.<br><br>The seized contraband includes 5.919 kg of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mdma">MDMA crystals</a>, 1.151 kg of cocaine, 21 kg of ganja and 19 grams of ecstasy pills. One two-wheeler was also impounded. The value of the seized contraband is around Rs 11.81 crore, with the market value being almost double.<br><br>“Based on credible information received on various dates, officers and staff came to know that prohibited narcotic substances such as MDMA (crystal), cocaine, ganja, and ecstasy pills were being sold within the limits of Yelahanka New Town, DJ Halli, Koramangala, Bommanahalli, and Pulakeshinagar Police Stations,” the Bengaluru police said in a statement.</p>.Two MBA students die of drug overdose in Mumbai.<p>“Acting on this information, cases were registered under the NDPS Act at the respective police stations, and raids were conducted at the identified locations. During these operations, a total of 10 accused persons were apprehended on different dates,” added the police statement. <br><br>During interrogation, the suspects confessed that with the intention of making quick money they were procuring narcotic substances from foreign, interstate, and local unidentified suppliers at lower prices, and selling them to the public, including college students.<br><br>“Efforts are ongoing to trace the foreign and interstate suppliers involved in supplying these narcotic substances. Investigation into the cases is in progress. All suspects, including the two foreign national women, were produced before the court on different dates and have been remanded to judicial custody,” the police said.</p>