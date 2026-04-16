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Drug bust in Bengaluru; 10 arrested, narcotics worth Rs 23.6-crore seized

Those arrested include three foreign nationals (two women), along with two locals and five others from different states.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 07:16 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 07:16 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsDrugsNarcotics

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