<p>Bengaluru: The Electronics City police have arrested two foreign nationals for allegedly peddling drugs and seized cocaine and MDMA worth Rs 2.15 crore from them.</p>.<p>The arrested have been identified as Okke Chinedu Samuel, 34, and Kwikiriza Topista, 27. The police said their nationality and place of residence are being verified.</p>.<p>According to officials, on October 8, the police received a tip-off about a person selling narcotic substances in an open area at Mahalakshmi Layout, Phase 1, in Electronics City.</p>.<p>Based on the information, a team apprehended one suspect, who allegedly confessed to selling MDMA crystals and cocaine to make quick money. He also revealed that another foreign national and a foreigner woman were assisting him.</p>.<p>Police seized 490 grams of MDMA crystals, 43 grams of cocaine, a weighing machine, a mobile phone, and a two-wheeler — all worth about Rs 2.15 crore.</p>.<p>The second suspect was later arrested, while the third accomplice remains absconding.</p>