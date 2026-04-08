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Drug racket busted; 8 held, narcotics worth Rs 27.42 crore seized in Bengaluru

Hebbagodi police arrested a Nigerian national involved in drug peddling networks for several years.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 23:00 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 23:00 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsNarcoticsDrug

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