<p>City police have arrested eight people, including a foreign national, and seized drugs worth Rs 27.42 crore.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said that based on a tip-off, teams found that narcotic substances such as MDMA, ganja, and cocaine were being sold across Hebbagodi, Yelahanka New Town, Mico Layout, Parappana Agrahara, Bagalur, and Banaswadi police limits.</p>.<p>Hebbagodi police arrested a Nigerian national involved in drug peddling networks for several years.</p>.Bengaluru East Corporation commissioner directs officials to expedite land acquisition.<p>The accused, identified as Emmanuel Sopulu, 41, came to the city in 2014 on a business visa and supplied drugs to local peddlers.</p>.<p>He allegedly used rented accommodations to run the network and evade detection. He married a local woman to continue his stay in India.</p>