Drug shortages, absent doctors, fleecing staff: Lokayukta inspection 'exposes' sorry state of Victoria Hospital

Sources from the teams said that the inspection was based on patient complaints about improper treatment, absent duty doctors allegedly running private practices, doctors demanding hospital fees citing BPL card irregularities and the non-availability of essential drugs such as Aspirin.

During the inspection that began late in the afternoon, Lokayukta officials also witnessed there being no doctors to attend to many patients despite many waiting since morning. There were also issues with cleanliness, overflowing outpatient departments and PG students providing treatment in the absence of duty doctors, added credible sources in the know.

"Victoria Hospital does not have essential, life-saving drugs; we found a severe shortage. When the hospital administration was questioned about this, they told us that it was due to a shortage of funds," said Justice Patil.

The hospital is provided Rs 70 crore annually to procure drugs, which was reportedly cut by nearly 40 per cent this year, according to the hospital's Dean-Director Dr Ramesh Krishna.