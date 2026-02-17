<p>Bengaluru: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the City Crime Branch (CCB) Narcotics Wing, along with city police, have arrested 15 drug peddlers including three foreign nationals, in connection with the sale of banned narcotic substances across the city.</p><p>The arrests were made following raids conducted on different dates within the limits of Amruthahalli, Hebbagodi, J B Nagar, Sheshadripuram, Mahalakshmi Layout and Govindapura police station limits.</p>.Drugs seized, supporting actress among nine arrested in Chennai.<p>Police seized 9.460 kg of hydro ganja, 34 kg of ganja, 5.677 kg of MDMA, 131 grams of cocaine, 462 ml of hashish oil, 29 LSD pills and 27 grams of LSD strips. A car, a two-wheeler, four mobile phones and Rs 24,500 in cash were also confiscated.</p><p>The total value of the seized contraband is estimated at Rs 10.59 crore. However, the market value is pegged at around Rs 21.50 crore, police said.</p><p>During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted to procuring drugs from foreign and inter-state sources and selling them to the public, including college students and IT/BT employees, to make a quick buck.</p>