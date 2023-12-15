Drunk Bengaluru techie suspects she was raped during party; probe reveals no such act

Acting on the complaint, Koramangala police scrutinised the CCTVs in the area and found no evidence of any foul play. Police investigations revealed that the woman went to the pub alone and was inebriated when she stepped out. She walked for about two km from the pub in a semi-conscious state and tripped twice before blacking out.

When the woman regained consciousness the next day, she immediately called the police and narrated her ordeal and said that she might have been raped, according to police sources.

An investigating officer told DH that the techie visited the pub alone at around 8.30 pm on Tuesday and she stepped out at 11.30 pm. She was sloshed and could barely walk. She tripped at least twice causing scratches on her hands and legs, according to the officer.

"When she gained consciousness, she couldn’t recall stepping out of the pub and grew anxious seeing scratches on her hands. Hence, she suspected rape and filed a complaint," he said. "Neither medical tests nor our investigations showed any foul play," he added.

C K Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police, southeast told DH that a thorough probe was done into the matter but no evidence of a sexual act was found. "We found nothing and the video footage was shown to the woman. She was convinced and felt safe and relieved after the investigation,” he added.

Baba said another round of investigations would be conducted.