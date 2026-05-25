Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Surge in drunk driving cases against school vehicle drivers in Bengaluru

The BTP has urged parents to remain vigilant and look out for whether drivers are operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol when sending their children to school.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 22:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 22:17 IST
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru newsdrunk drivingBTP

Follow us on :

Follow Us