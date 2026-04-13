<p>Bengaluru: A man allegedly assaulted a neighbour’s pet dog after it barked at his wife in Madanayakanahalli in north Bengaluru on April 10.</p>.<p>Police have opened a case against the suspect, identified as Gopi, who is said to have absconded. They suspect he was drunk at the time.</p>.<p>Police said Scooby, a six-year-old dog owned by businessman Anjanappa, barked at a woman from a neighbouring house in Avverahalli.</p>.Techie, senior citizens clash over pet dog at apartment in Varthur.<p>Enraged, Gopi allegedly barged into Anjanappa’s compound and attacked the dog. He beat the animal, which was tied near the gate, with a wooden log, leaving it wounded and unconscious.</p>.<p>The owner took the dog to a pet hospital, where it is recovering and is stated to be out of danger.</p>.<p>The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. Based on a complaint from the dog owner, police have registered a case.</p>