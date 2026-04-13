Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Drunk man assaults neighbour’s pet dog for barking at his wife in Bengaluru

Police have opened a case against the suspect, identified as Gopi, who is said to have absconded. They suspect he was drunk at the time.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 20:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 April 2026, 20:09 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us