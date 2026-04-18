<p>Bengaluru: A test drive turned into a chain of crashes in Mahadevapura’s Vigneshwara Nagar after showroom staff allegedly allowed an intoxicated man to get behind the wheel.</p>.<p>The incident, which occurred on April 12, left one person with a fractured leg and four vehicles damaged.</p>.<p>The accused, Abhilash, had visited a Mahindra showroom to check a vehicle. Despite being under the influence of alcohol, he was reportedly given the keys for a test drive. Once on the road, he lost control and rammed into four vehicles.</p>.<p>A bystander, Ramesh, sustained a serious leg fracture in the collision and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.</p>.Driver assaulted near Attibele toll plaza; six arrested.<p>The incident triggered outrage among local residents and shopkeepers. An angry mob intercepted the car and allegedly assaulted Abhilash before handing him over to the authorities. He also sustained injuries in the scuffle and was later shifted to a hospital, police said.</p>.<p>Mahadevapura Traffic Police have registered an FIR. “We have booked the driver under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act,” said an investigating officer.</p>