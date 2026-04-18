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Drunk man takes test drive, rams four vehicles in Mahadevapura

Mahadevapura Traffic Police have registered an FIR.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 21:21 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 21:21 IST
BengaluruTest drivedrunk drivingMahadevapura

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