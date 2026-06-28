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Drunk men threaten to set Kengeri eatery on fire

The incident occurred around 11.30pm at Rajarathna Restaurant near Shirke Apartments.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 00:21 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 00:21 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKengeri

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