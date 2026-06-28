Drunk men threaten to set Kengeri eatery on fire

<p>Bengaluru: Five drunk men allegedly threatened to set a restaurant ablaze and attempted to assault its owner after being told the establishment was closed for the day in Kengeri on Friday night. </p>.<p>The incident occurred around 11.30pm at Rajarathna Restaurant near Shirke Apartments. </p>.<p>The five men, who arrived in a large car, sought to know why the lights were still turned on at the restaurant if it was shut. They proceeded to argue with the staff, and threatened to burn the restaurant down. The men subsequently went to the restaurant's parking area where they started drinking. </p>.<p>Restaurant owner Madhu Kiran alleged that this was not the first time the group had come to the restaurant after closing hours and caused a ruckus. </p>.<p>"They came earlier as well after closing time and issued similar threats. This time, we were in a panic, and called the police inspector, who told us, 'Don't you have common sense? Just give a written complaint,'" Kiran told <em>DH</em>. </p>.<p>He further alleged that the police did not register an FIR and only registered a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR) and let the accused off instead of taking any stringent action. </p><p>The incident has left the staff shaken, with a couple of employees not reporting to work on Saturday due to fear, Kiran said. </p>