Drunk passenger ‘slaps’ female guard in metro station

Bengaluru: A female home guard posted at the Dasarahalli metro station was slapped by a drunk commuter after she refused to let him enter the metro station, according to a police complaint.
The incident occurred on December 16 around 11.05 pm when the last train was scheduled to leave from the station.
The suspect, identified as Chandrashekar, was stopped by the home guard as the BMRCL prohibits drunk passengers on the train. When the guard refused entry, he lost his temper and hurled a few abuses at her.
When she still didn’t approve of letting him travel, he allegedly slapped her on the right cheek and threatened her. He pushed her hard and claimed he was from a well-known organisation, no one should stop him.
The guard alerted her supervisors who caught hold of the suspect and called the police. He was taken to the Bagalagunte police station and a case was registered against him.
A police officer said Chandrashekar was warned and let go after being given a notice to appear whenever called.
The officer said Chandrashekar was not in his senses at the time of the incident: “He was drunk to the gills and wanted to get home. Metro was the only means he could reach as he used public transportation for commuting. The last train was about to depart and anxious about missing it, he got involved in a spat.”
The officer noted that the slapping allegation was not confirmed and some details were yet to be ascertained. Further investigations are underway.
Police have taken up a case under IPC sections dealing with wrongful restraint, criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty and criminal intimidation.