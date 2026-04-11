<p>Bengaluru: A store manager of a popular pub was arrested after he allegedly created a ruckus in an inebriated state and abused bar staff for refusing to serve alcohol beyond closing hours. He later attempted to assault policemen.</p>.<p>The accused, identified as Saikumar Reddy (26), a resident of J P Nagar 7th Phase, is employed at a bar in Electronic City.</p>.Man creates ruckus outside Bangalore Club; two cases registered.<p>According to police, Reddy went to SLR Bar, an MRP outlet on Neeladri Road, around 1.45 am and began banging on the closed doors, demanding alcohol. When the cashier, Ramesh, refused to serve him citing closing hours, Reddy allegedly started abusing staff and creating a scene outside the premises.</p>.<p>Alerted by a passerby, patrolling police from the Electronic City police station rushed to the spot. On seeing them, Reddy allegedly turned aggressive, used abusive language, threatened the officers, and attempted to assault them while they were on duty.</p>.<p>Despite repeated warnings by Assistant Sub-Inspector Siddarama K S, he continued his unruly behaviour and allegedly tried to attack the ASI and police constable Mutturaj by picking up a stone. He also allegedly claimed to be an influential person and threatened the officers with suspension if they did not leave the spot.</p>.<p>As the situation escalated, police took him into custody and later arrested him. A case has been registered against Reddy for public nuisance, criminal intimidation, and attempting to assault a public servant at the Electronic City police station, and he has been remanded to judicial custody, police said.</p>