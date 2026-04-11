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Drunk pub manager held for abusing staff, attacking cops in Bengaluru

The accused, identified as Saikumar Reddy (26), a resident of J P Nagar 7th Phase, is employed at a bar in Electronic City.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 20:44 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 20:44 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

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