Bengaluru: Drunk revellers booked for causing ruckus at restaurant

Police have registered an FIR against drunk revellers for causing a nuisance near a restaurant on Queen's Road in central Bengaluru on Sunday night. A group of four drunk men tried to enter the restaurant, which has a couple-only entry policy. When a restaurant guard tried to stop the group, the drunk men hurled abuses at him and pushed him away. They also started abusing passersby and others who tried to intervene. The group eventually left by hailing a cab, police said.