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Drunk teen driver kills 19-year-old biker in late-night crash

A case has been registered for hit and run and death due to negligence under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 20:01 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 20:01 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrimeRoad accidentspeeding

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