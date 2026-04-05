<p>Bengaluru: A 19-year-old boy was killed after a speeding car, allegedly driven by a drunk teenager, rammed into his motorcycle late on Friday night.</p>.<p>Police said the incident occurred on 10th Main Road in Maruthinagar, Malleshpalya, around 11 pm.</p>.<p>Prateek was heading home on his Royal Enfield motorcycle when an Innova car crashed into the rear of his motorcycle. He sustained grievous head injuries and died on the spot.</p>.24-year-old biker killed in head-on collision on birthday in Bengaluru.<p>JB Nagar traffic police took the car driver, Arpith, 19, into custody. A breathalyser test confirmed that Arpith was driving under the influence of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/alcohol">alcohol</a> at the time of the crash.</p>.<p>"The suspect was driving recklessly and failed to notice the biker ahead. We have seized the car and subjected the driver to a medical test, which returned positive for alcohol consumption," a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>Police have registered a case of hit and run and death due to negligence under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.</p>.<p>In another incident, a 31-year-old man died after being struck by a car near the airport road toll plaza in Chikkajala around 11.45 pm on Friday.</p>.<p>Prashanth, a private bank employee living in Thigalarapalya, Hoodi, died at the spot after the speeding car hit his two-wheeler on the service road.</p>.<p>Chikkajala police visited the scene and registered a case against the car driver.</p>