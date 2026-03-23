License to Kill? Drunk Triple Riders Treat Bengaluru Roads Like a Playground
Triple riding was observed on BTM Road, Bengaluru today, with some of the individuals not wearing helmets. Shockingly, one person was holding a beer bottle while riding, and the pillion rider was openly… pic.twitter.com/PsRPlWNOqq
ಸವಾರರಾಗಿರಲಿ ಅಥವಾ ಹಿಂಬದಿ ಸವಾರರಾಗಿರಲಿ — ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕ ರಸ್ತೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮದ್ಯಪಾನ ಮಾಡುವುದು ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬರ ಜೀವವನ್ನೂ ಅಪಾಯಕ್ಕೆ ದೂಡುತ್ತದೆ. ಜವಾಬ್ದಾರಿಯಿಲ್ಲದ ನಡವಳಿಕೆಗೆ ಕಾನೂನಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾವುದೇ ವಿನಾಯಿತಿ ಇಲ್ಲ. ರಸ್ತೆ ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆಯು ಕೇವಲ ಸವಾರರ ಜವಾಬ್ದಾರಿಯಲ್ಲ, ಅದು ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬರ ಕರ್ತವ್ಯವಾಗಿದೆ.