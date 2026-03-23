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Drunk triple-riders booked after BTM Road stunt goes viral

The viral video showed three individuals on a two-wheeler weaving through traffic without helmets.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 16:46 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 16:46 IST
India NewsViral videoSocial mediaBenagluruBTM Layout

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