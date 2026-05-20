<p>Bengaluru: A 29-year-old truck driver was arrested for allegedly assaulting a traffic head constable after being stopped following an accident in Bommasandra near Hosur Road.</p>.<p>The accused was identified as Vinay Kumar Singh, a native of Madhya Pradesh.</p>.<p>Police said an accident involving a truck and a car was reported on the Bommasandra-Chandapura main road on Sunday evening. The car suffered partial damage in the collision.</p>.<p>Passersby alerted the police helpline about a traffic jam due to the accident.</p>.<p>Muniraju V, a head constable attached to Electronics City traffic police station, went to the spot and asked both drivers to bring their vehicles to the police station.</p>.Driver assaulted near Attibele toll plaza; six arrested.<p>However, the truck driver abused Muniraju and repeatedly kicked him on the chest and right shoulder.</p>.<p>Muniraju alerted Hoysala patrolling personnel and Singh was taken into custody.</p>.<p>Police said a breathalyser test confirmed Singh was under the influence of alcohol. A separate drunk driving case has also been registered against him.</p>.<p>Electronics City police booked the accused for assaulting and obstructing a public servant from discharging duty. Further investigation is underway.</p>