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Drunk truck driver collides with car, then assaults traffic cop in Bengaluru

Electronics City police booked the accused for assaulting and obstructing a public servant from discharging duty.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 20:15 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 20:15 IST
India NewsBengalurutruck driverdrunk drivertraffic constable

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