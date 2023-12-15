Drunk woman alleges gang-rape; B'luru cops find she tripped before blackout

Bengaluru: A woman techie has alleged that she may have been gangraped at a pub on Tuesday night but police said investigations didn’t confirm the sexual assault.

On the night of December 12, the woman partied at a pub in Koramangala. She is said to have walked out inebriated and eventually fell unconscious. When she woke up, she found herself at least 2 km away from the pub.

Suspecting that she may have been gang-raped when she lay unconscious, the techie approached Koramangala police on Wednesday and sought an investigation.

Acting on the complaint, Koramangala police scrutinised CCTVs in the area and found no evidence of any foul act.

Police investigations revealed that the woman went to the pub alone and was inebriated when she stepped out. She walked for about 2 km from the pub in a semiconscious state and tripped twice before blacking out.

When the woman regained consciousness the next day, she immediately called the police and narrated that she might have been gang-raped, according to police sources.

C K Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police, southeast told DH that a thorough probe was done into the matter but no evidence sexual act was found. "We observed nothing and the same was shown to the woman. She felt safe and relieved after the investigations,” he added.