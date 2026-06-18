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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Dug-up road near Bengaluru's Kalasipalyam leaves spare parts traders counting losses         

Many shops on the lane deal in autorickshaw spare parts, and auto drivers are finding it difficult to reach them.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 21:40 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 21:40 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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