Dug-up road near Kalasipalyam in Bengaluru leaves spare parts traders counting losses         

<p>Bengaluru: Road repair work by the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/bwssb">Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board </a>(BWSSB) has torn up Petnoolpet Road near the Kalasipalyam police station, leaving shopkeepers struggling with lost business and no word on when the work will finish.</p>.<p>Workers dug up part of the road two weeks ago, before eventually excavating the entire stretch, catching shopkeepers off guard.</p>.<p>"There were rubbles on the road and, for some time, no vehicles could enter. Our business took a bad hit then," said shopkeeper Mujib M.</p>.<p>Many shops on the lane deal in autorickshaw spare parts, and auto drivers are finding it difficult to reach them.</p>.Karnataka HC upholds BWSSB's right to lay sewage lines on private property.<p>"These are small lanes and if it is dug up so badly, it gets difficult for our customers to reach us. Since there are many shops in the area, if the roads are not proper and if the customers find it difficult to reach us, they tend to go to other shops unless they are our regular customers," said another shopkeeper, Alim.</p>.<p>Shopkeepers want the work completed at the earliest so business can return to normal, but officials have not given a deadline.</p>.<p>Senior officials of the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> Central City Corporation said that the BWSSB had taken up the repair work and the road would be restored once it was completed.</p>